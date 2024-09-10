AESAY (OTCMKTS:AESAY) Shares Down 8.9%

AESAY (OTCMKTS:AESAY – Get Free Report) fell 8.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.88 and last traded at $2.92. 3,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 9,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.
AESAY Stock Down 8.9 %
The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.92.
About AESAY
AES Tiete SA (Tiete) is a generator of energy. The Company’s generating complex consists of small hydroelectric power plants and power plants (SHP) totaling approximately 2,658 MW of installed capacity. The Company’s Hydroelectric Power Plants (HPP) include Agua Vermelha, Nova Avanhandava, Promissao, Bariri, Barra Bonita, Ibitinga, Euclides da Cunha, Caconde and Limoeiro, and its Small Hydroelectric Plants (SHPPs) include Mogi-Guacu, Sao Jose and Sao Joaquim.
