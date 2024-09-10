aelf 24 Hour Volume Tops $15.48 Million (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 10th. One aelf coin can currently be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00000643 BTC on exchanges. aelf has a total market capitalization of $272.53 million and $15.48 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, aelf has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000681 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000383 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf (ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 732,789,839 coins. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for aelf is blog.aelf.com. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

