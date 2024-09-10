Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $19.94

Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.94 and last traded at $20.21, with a volume of 162159 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.17.

ADNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on Adient from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Adient from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Adient from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Adient in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Adient from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adient has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.21 and its 200 day moving average is $27.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.16.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.30). Adient had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Adient’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adient plc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Adient by 86.3% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,133,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,019,000 after purchasing an additional 525,280 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Adient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,040,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adient by 125.3% during the 2nd quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 512,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,669,000 after purchasing an additional 285,104 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adient by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,817,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,080,000 after purchasing an additional 270,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Adient by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,732,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,348,000 after buying an additional 246,038 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

