Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASOGet Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.750-6.500 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 6.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.9 billion-$6.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.1 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors also updated its FY25 guidance to $5.75-6.50 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ASO. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. UBS Group lowered Academy Sports and Outdoors from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen lowered Academy Sports and Outdoors from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $64.93.

Shares of ASO traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.24. 469,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,443,951. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12-month low of $42.83 and a 12-month high of $75.73. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.34.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASOGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 27.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.73%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 625 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $33,906.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,250.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

