ABCMETA (META) Price Tops $0.0000

ABCMETA (META) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 9th. Over the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $19,549.25 and $2.95 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ABCMETA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00009260 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000071 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00013387 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,525.13 or 0.99945027 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00007903 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00007862 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000037 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

ABCMETA (META) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000019 USD and is up 0.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.