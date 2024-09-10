ABCMETA 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.95 (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. ABCMETA has a market cap of $19,488.77 and approximately $2.95 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, ABCMETA has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ABCMETA Profile

ABCMETA is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.0000002 USD and is up 0.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $2.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

