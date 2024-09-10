AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $198.75 and last traded at $197.55. 880,881 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 5,389,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $196.42.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair raised AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on AbbVie from $180.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. HSBC upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AbbVie from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.64.
Check Out Our Latest Report on AbbVie
AbbVie Stock Up 0.5 %
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.08. AbbVie had a return on equity of 203.66% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.
AbbVie Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 183.98%.
Insider Activity
In other AbbVie news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $12,403,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 446,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,299,645.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $49,497,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 513,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,792,325. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $12,403,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 446,599 shares in the company, valued at $83,299,645.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AbbVie
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.
AbbVie Company Profile
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than AbbVie
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Matador Resources Insiders Keep Buying Its Stock, Should You?
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Oracle Can Turn the Magnificent 7 Into 8: Here’s Why
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Palantir Stock Is Up 14% on S&P 500 News: Is It Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.