AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) is Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,788 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up approximately 2.4% of Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $35,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.7% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 203,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,903,000 after buying an additional 10,904 shares during the period. Provident Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 6.2% during the second quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 6.1% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 5,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Finally, LGT Group Foundation boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 679.4% during the second quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 80,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,799,000 after buying an additional 70,132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AbbVie from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on AbbVie from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (up previously from $195.00) on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AbbVie from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.64.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $196.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $346.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.64. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.85 and a 52 week high of $199.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $184.40 and a 200 day moving average of $174.74.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 203.66%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 183.98%.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $49,497,875.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 513,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,792,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $12,403,580.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 446,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,299,645.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $49,497,875.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 513,099 shares in the company, valued at $89,792,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Further Reading

