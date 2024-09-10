7,655 Shares in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Purchased by Doheny Asset Management CA

Doheny Asset Management CA acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in DocuSign by 5,000.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in DocuSign by 4,338.5% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DocuSign Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $56.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.99. The company has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 107.77, a PEG ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.93. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.11 and a 52 week high of $64.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.20 million. DocuSign had a net margin of 34.56% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total transaction of $456,470.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,193 shares in the company, valued at $6,038,584.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 70,983 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.84, for a total value of $3,537,792.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 891,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,426,030.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total value of $456,470.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,038,584.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 480,618 shares of company stock valued at $25,432,336. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on DOCU shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.45.

View Our Latest Analysis on DocuSign

About DocuSign

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.