7,000 Shares in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Purchased by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Rapid7 by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Rapid7 by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RPD shares. KeyCorp raised Rapid7 to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Rapid7 from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Rapid7 Stock Performance

Rapid7 stock opened at $34.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.49. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.94 and a 52 week high of $61.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.93 and a beta of 0.96.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $207.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.04 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 67.88% and a negative net margin of 5.64%. Rapid7’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rapid7 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.