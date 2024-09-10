698 Shares in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Acquired by FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH bought a new position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 698 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker stock opened at $362.78 on Tuesday. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $249.98 and a one year high of $365.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $339.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $341.97. The company has a market cap of $138.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.91.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.53%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $364.00 to $345.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $351.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $360.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.58.

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total transaction of $61,457,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,316,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,790,023.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,495. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total value of $61,457,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,316,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,790,023.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 210,600 shares of company stock worth $68,330,400. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

