6,262 Shares in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Purchased by Chesapeake Capital Corp IL

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000. Paychex makes up approximately 1.0% of Chesapeake Capital Corp IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 119.1% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,048,000 after purchasing an additional 32,171 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Paychex by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,691,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,474,000 after purchasing an additional 63,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $132.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.00. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.27 and a 1 year high of $133.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.11.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 46.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Paychex news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 9,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $1,207,644.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,104.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 101,490 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.27, for a total value of $11,901,732.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 437,345 shares in the company, valued at $51,287,448.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 9,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $1,207,644.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at $676,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,163 shares of company stock valued at $17,537,817 in the last three months. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Paychex from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Paychex from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Paychex from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Paychex from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.62.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

