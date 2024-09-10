40,400 Shares in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) Purchased by Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,065,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,087,000 after buying an additional 36,012 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 9,241.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 87,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 86,689 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,053,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,353,000 after purchasing an additional 186,259 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 56,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000.

Get Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund alerts:

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JOF opened at $7.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.75. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $8.09.

About Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.