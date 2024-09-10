2,341 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Bought by Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC

Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 289.5% in the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $193.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $34.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $188.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.40. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $147.23 and a 1-year high of $196.36.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

