21,690 Shares in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA) Bought by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RBA. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RB Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in RB Global during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in RB Global by 58.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in RB Global by 33.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of RB Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at RB Global

In other RB Global news, CEO James Francis Kessler sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total transaction of $647,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,319,394.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other RB Global news, CEO James Francis Kessler sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total transaction of $647,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,319,394.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO James J. Jeter sold 2,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $230,563.20. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 23,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,837,162.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,472 shares of company stock valued at $1,669,216 over the last ninety days. 4.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RBA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on RB Global from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of RB Global in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of RB Global from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of RB Global from $79.00 to $92.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on RB Global from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.19.

RB Global Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of RBA opened at $83.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. RB Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $87.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.56 and its 200-day moving average is $77.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of 50.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.93.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. RB Global had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that RB Global, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

RB Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from RB Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.88%.

RB Global Company Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

