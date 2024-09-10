2,076 Shares in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Acquired by William Howard & Co Financial Advisors Inc

William Howard & Co Financial Advisors Inc bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHG. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $98.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.05. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $69.78 and a twelve month high of $105.74.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
