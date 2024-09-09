Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Free Report) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ZETA. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Zeta Global from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Zeta Global from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.42.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ZETA

Zeta Global Stock Down 6.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZETA opened at $25.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Zeta Global has a 1-year low of $7.38 and a 1-year high of $27.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.64 and a beta of 1.26.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.26). Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 79.03% and a negative net margin of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $227.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. Zeta Global’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Zeta Global will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zeta Global

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 1,718.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Zeta Global by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 20.0% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the second quarter valued at $105,000. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zeta Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.