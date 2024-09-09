XPO (NYSE:XPO) Rating Reiterated by Stephens

Stephens reiterated their overweight rating on shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $150.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on XPO. Bank of America decreased their price target on XPO from $135.00 to $134.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of XPO in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of XPO from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of XPO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on XPO from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $129.29.

NYSE XPO opened at $101.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.17. XPO has a 52 week low of $65.80 and a 52 week high of $130.51. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 49.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. XPO had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that XPO will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in XPO by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,290,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $813,824,000 after buying an additional 3,094,390 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of XPO during the second quarter worth about $271,532,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in XPO during the fourth quarter worth about $79,592,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in XPO by 33.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,234,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $272,699,000 after purchasing an additional 560,079 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in XPO by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,349,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $380,945,000 after purchasing an additional 503,388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

