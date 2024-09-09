X Square Capital LLC Raises Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

X Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,630 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,763,963 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,932,009,000 after purchasing an additional 124,359 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,935,648 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $319,751,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $325,242,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 7.6% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,102,926 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $228,714,000 after buying an additional 149,042 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,472,311 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $174,248,000 after acquiring an additional 186,124 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AKAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.47.

Insider Transactions at Akamai Technologies

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.69, for a total transaction of $251,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 22,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,186.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $100,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,104.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.69, for a total transaction of $251,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 22,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,216,186.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $617,475 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $96.54 on Monday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.59 and a 12 month high of $129.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.09.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $979.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.67 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 14.78%. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

