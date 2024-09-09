X Square Capital LLC Invests $560,000 in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

X Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 34,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ET. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Energy Transfer by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 133,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 167.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,266 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 6,428 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at about $645,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.
Energy Transfer Stock Performance
NYSE:ET opened at $15.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.10 and its 200-day moving average is $15.75. The company has a market cap of $54.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.14. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $12.90 and a 52-week high of $16.50.
Energy Transfer Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 117.43%.
Insider Activity at Energy Transfer
In related news, EVP Gregory G. Mcilwain bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $313,600.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 591,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,270,188.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Gregory G. Mcilwain purchased 20,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $313,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 591,211 shares in the company, valued at $9,270,188.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelcy L. Warren acquired 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $47,040,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 123,385,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,686,992. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,040,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,667,200 over the last quarter. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.29.
About Energy Transfer
Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.
