X Square Capital LLC Has $3.11 Million Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

X Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,720 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics comprises 1.4% of X Square Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GD. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $293.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.06.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $292.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $80.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.61. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $214.53 and a twelve month high of $302.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $290.80 and its 200-day moving average is $289.10.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

