X Square Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO)

X Square Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 55,935 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Frontline were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Frontline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Frontline by 75.0% in the second quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Frontline by 17,866.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Frontline by 169.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,928 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Frontline by 150.6% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,619 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FRO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Frontline to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Frontline from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Frontline in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.58.

Frontline Price Performance

NYSE:FRO opened at $22.22 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.47. Frontline plc has a 1-year low of $15.94 and a 1-year high of $29.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The shipping company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.03). Frontline had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $409.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Frontline plc will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Frontline Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Frontline’s payout ratio is currently 86.71%.

Frontline Profile

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

