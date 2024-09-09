X Square Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

X Square Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TQQQ. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 1,635.6% during the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 9,191,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $466,021,000 after purchasing an additional 8,662,153 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 444.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,280,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $632,853,000 after buying an additional 8,392,312 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 433.9% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,532,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,229 shares in the last quarter. PPSC Investment Service Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the second quarter worth $12,662,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $5,574,000.

NASDAQ:TQQQ opened at $56.99 on Monday. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 12-month low of $30.47 and a 12-month high of $85.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.2828 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th. This is an increase from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

