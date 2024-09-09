X Square Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

X Square Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,780 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the quarter. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4,525.0% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 185 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 93.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 217 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at $40,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXPE. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down previously from $145.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.00.

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total transaction of $729,128.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,379,487.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total transaction of $729,128.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,379,487.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 12,602 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,163.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,829,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $132.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.99. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.48 and a fifty-two week high of $160.05.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The online travel company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.34. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

