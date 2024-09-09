Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Wrapped Pulse has a market capitalization of $288.04 million and $2.87 million worth of Wrapped Pulse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Pulse token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Pulse has traded 1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000116 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About Wrapped Pulse

Wrapped Pulse’s total supply is 8,813,262,961,381 tokens.

Wrapped Pulse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the PulseChain platform. Wrapped Pulse has a current supply of 8,819,996,864,438.041. The last known price of Wrapped Pulse is 0.00003269 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 261 active market(s) with $1,314,618.31 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Pulse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Pulse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Pulse using one of the exchanges listed above.

