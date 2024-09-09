Wrapped HBAR Price Hits $0.0510 on Exchanges (WHBAR)

Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 9th. One Wrapped HBAR token can now be purchased for $0.0510 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped HBAR has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. Wrapped HBAR has a total market cap of $14.03 million and approximately $386,678.26 worth of Wrapped HBAR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped HBAR Token Profile

Wrapped HBAR’s genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Wrapped HBAR’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 275,137,834 tokens. Wrapped HBAR’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The official website for Wrapped HBAR is www.hedera.com. Wrapped HBAR’s official Twitter account is @hedera. The Reddit community for Wrapped HBAR is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped HBAR

