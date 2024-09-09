Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a peer perform rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RIVN. DA Davidson raised their price target on Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.14.

Rivian Automotive Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RIVN opened at $13.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Rivian Automotive has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $24.87. The firm has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.06.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.14). Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 65.40% and a negative net margin of 115.50%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive will post -4.72 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $803,576.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,234,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,374,438. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $803,576.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,234,023.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 417,497 shares of company stock valued at $6,732,150 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Further Reading

