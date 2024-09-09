WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG) Stock Position Cut by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. lessened its stake in WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Free Report) by 24.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 514,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,602 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in WK Kellogg were worth $8,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust acquired a new stake in WK Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at about $177,458,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in WK Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,412,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in WK Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,730,000. Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its holdings in WK Kellogg by 2,253.3% in the 1st quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 623,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,721,000 after acquiring an additional 596,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in WK Kellogg by 1,876.1% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 531,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,985,000 after acquiring an additional 504,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Get WK Kellogg alerts:

WK Kellogg Stock Down 2.5 %

KLG opened at $18.04 on Monday. WK Kellogg Co has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $24.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.90 and a 200-day moving average of $18.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion and a PE ratio of 12.89.

WK Kellogg Announces Dividend

WK Kellogg ( NYSE:KLG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). WK Kellogg had a return on equity of 42.12% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.50 million. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that WK Kellogg Co will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KLG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of WK Kellogg from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on WK Kellogg from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America cut WK Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of WK Kellogg from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on KLG

WK Kellogg Profile

(Free Report)

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WK Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WK Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.