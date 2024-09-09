Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Trading Up 8.3%

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) rose 8.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.83 and last traded at $1.83. Approximately 88,802 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,044,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.

Wheels Up Experience Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.52 and its 200-day moving average is $2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.01.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $196.29 million for the quarter. Wheels Up Experience had a negative return on equity of 796.67% and a negative net margin of 43.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Wheels Up Experience

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kore Advisors LP acquired a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the fourth quarter worth $88,552,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 1,399.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 264,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 246,742 shares during the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the first quarter valued at about $287,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 15,329.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 86,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the first quarter valued at about $175,000. 98.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services in the United States and internationally. The company offers membership programs consisting of Connect that offers members variable dynamic pricing on a per trip basis and flexibility on their schedule; Core for private flyers; and UP for Business for small and medium enterprise, and large corporate customers for whom it is primary provider of private flights, as well as supplementary solution to their own aircraft operations.

