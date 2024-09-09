Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Trading Up 8.3%

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) rose 8.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.83 and last traded at $1.83. Approximately 88,802 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,044,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.52 and its 200-day moving average is $2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.01.
Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $196.29 million for the quarter. Wheels Up Experience had a negative return on equity of 796.67% and a negative net margin of 43.79%.
Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services in the United States and internationally. The company offers membership programs consisting of Connect that offers members variable dynamic pricing on a per trip basis and flexibility on their schedule; Core for private flyers; and UP for Business for small and medium enterprise, and large corporate customers for whom it is primary provider of private flights, as well as supplementary solution to their own aircraft operations.
