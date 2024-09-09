West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) Shares Sold by Legacy Bridge LLC

Legacy Bridge LLC trimmed its position in shares of West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 302,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the quarter. West Bancorporation makes up about 3.2% of Legacy Bridge LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Legacy Bridge LLC owned approximately 1.80% of West Bancorporation worth $5,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 3,839 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new stake in West Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in West Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in West Bancorporation by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 28,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in West Bancorporation by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. 44.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

West Bancorporation Stock Down 1.5 %

WTBA opened at $18.82 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.84. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $22.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $316.74 million, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.98.

West Bancorporation Announces Dividend

West Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:WTBA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $49.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.76%.

West Bancorporation Company Profile

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers deposit services, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

