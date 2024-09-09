Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 2,240 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $5,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NBT Bank N A NY raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1,542.9% during the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 66.4% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 164.3% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA OEF opened at $259.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $193.00 and a twelve month high of $275.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.67.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

