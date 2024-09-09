Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 15,545 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,545 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $4,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 75,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,904,000 after purchasing an additional 29,695 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 118,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,800,000 after purchasing an additional 9,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 86,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BIL opened at $91.53 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52 week low of $91.21 and a 52 week high of $91.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.62.

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

