Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 10,154 Shares of Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its position in Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 441,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,154 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.06% of Perma-Pipe International worth $3,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Separately, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perma-Pipe International during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. 28.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of Perma-Pipe International stock opened at $10.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.67. Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.17 and a 52-week high of $12.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.19 and a 200-day moving average of $8.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.26.
Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. It offers insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines.
