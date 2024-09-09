Wedbush Securities Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,559 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $5,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $638,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $585,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 328,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth $84,000.
Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $102.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.21 and its 200 day moving average is $98.85.
The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.
