Wedbush Securities Inc. Raises Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,635 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFE. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Price Performance

Pfizer stock opened at $28.56 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.05. The stock has a market cap of $161.84 billion, a PE ratio of -475.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.68. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $34.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is -2,799.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.54.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

