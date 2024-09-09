Wedbush Securities Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 15.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWF. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.9% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000.

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $346.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $91.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $361.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $347.19. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $256.01 and a twelve month high of $382.82.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

