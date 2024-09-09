Wedbush Securities Inc. Boosts Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 115.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,688 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $8,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $683,336,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $450,418,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,746,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,020,299,000 after buying an additional 1,028,405 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 47.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,753,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,828,000 after acquiring an additional 564,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 619.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 554,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,865,000 after purchasing an additional 477,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.93, for a total value of $1,723,185.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200,672 shares in the company, valued at $76,843,328.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total value of $20,925,726.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,127,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,576,497.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.93, for a total transaction of $1,723,185.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,843,328.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 130,219 shares of company stock valued at $48,856,294. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $248.87 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $289.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $315.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $60.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 464.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.09. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.59 and a 1 year high of $398.33.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Scotiabank cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.16.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

