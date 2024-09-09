Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $26.05

Watkin Jones Plc (LON:WJG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 26.05 ($0.34) and last traded at GBX 27.70 ($0.36), with a volume of 1232919 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26.68 ($0.35).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 50 ($0.66) price target on shares of Watkin Jones in a research report on Monday, July 29th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Watkin Jones
Watkin Jones Trading Up 3.8 %
Insider Buying and Selling at Watkin Jones
In other news, insider Alan Giddins bought 157,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 32 ($0.42) per share, for a total transaction of £50,240 ($66,061.80). Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.
Watkin Jones Company Profile
Watkin Jones Plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Student Accommodation, Build to Rent, Affordable Homes, and Accommodation Management. It is involved in the development of purpose-built student accommodation, build to rent accommodation, and residential housing property; and management of student accommodation and build to rent/private rental sector property.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Watkin Jones
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Why Block’s Key Components Make It a Solid Investment Choice
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Is Applied Digital’s Stock Set to Surge With NVIDIA’s Backing?
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- 4 Reasons to Consider Adding General Mills to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Watkin Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watkin Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.