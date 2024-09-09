Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $26.05

Watkin Jones Plc (LON:WJG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 26.05 ($0.34) and last traded at GBX 27.70 ($0.36), with a volume of 1232919 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26.68 ($0.35).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 50 ($0.66) price target on shares of Watkin Jones in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

The stock has a market cap of £71.09 million, a P/E ratio of -219.17 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 45.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 45.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.35, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

In other news, insider Alan Giddins bought 157,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 32 ($0.42) per share, for a total transaction of £50,240 ($66,061.80). Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Watkin Jones Plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Student Accommodation, Build to Rent, Affordable Homes, and Accommodation Management. It is involved in the development of purpose-built student accommodation, build to rent accommodation, and residential housing property; and management of student accommodation and build to rent/private rental sector property.

