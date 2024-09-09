Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Price Tops $2.58

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 9th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be purchased for about $2.58 or 0.00004527 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $72.38 million and approximately $3.30 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00009107 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57,018.61 or 1.00214695 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00013280 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00007930 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007803 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000928 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 38,164,717.40368779 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 2.46176033 USD and is up 0.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 157 active market(s) with $1,984,843.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

