Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Shares Bought by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,716,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,526 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.11% of Vontier worth $65,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vontier in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vontier in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vontier in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Vontier alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Vontier from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Vontier from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Argus lowered Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.25.

Vontier Stock Down 1.7 %

VNT opened at $32.55 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28. Vontier Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.84 and a fifty-two week high of $45.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.08). Vontier had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 49.17%. The business had revenue of $696.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Vontier’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Vontier Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.62%.

Vontier Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.