Vista Finance LLC Has $383,000 Position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Vista Finance LLC decreased its position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report) by 47.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,279 shares during the quarter. ProShares Short S&P500 comprises approximately 0.6% of Vista Finance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Vista Finance LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Thomasville National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the first quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Balboa Wealth Partners bought a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the fourth quarter worth $189,000.

ProShares Short S&P500 Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:SH opened at $11.57 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.79. ProShares Short S&P500 has a one year low of $11.03 and a one year high of $15.20.

ProShares Short S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

