Vista Finance LLC Has $3.05 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF (NYSEARCA:EPHE)

Vista Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF (NYSEARCA:EPHE – Free Report) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,177 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Philippines ETF comprises approximately 4.7% of Vista Finance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Vista Finance LLC owned approximately 2.80% of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF worth $3,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $453,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF during the first quarter valued at about $582,000.

Get iShares MSCI Philippines ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Philippines ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF stock opened at $27.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.11 million, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.92. iShares MSCI Philippines ETF has a 12 month low of $23.12 and a 12 month high of $28.07.

About iShares MSCI Philippines ETF

The iShares MSCI Philippines ETF (EPHE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Philippines IMI 25\u002F50 index, a free float-adjusted market-cap-weighted index of the broader Filipino equity market. EPHE was launched on Sep 28, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Philippines ETF (NYSEARCA:EPHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Philippines ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Philippines ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.