Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Hits New 52-Week High at $31.75

Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.75 and last traded at $31.65, with a volume of 278260 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.36.

Virtu Financial Trading Up 1.4 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.23. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $385.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Virtu Financial

In other Virtu Financial news, Director Virginia Gambale sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $147,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,530.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 46.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtu Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Virtu Financial by 76.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 73,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 31,884 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,575,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $957,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Virtu Financial during the first quarter worth $1,368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

