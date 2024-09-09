Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Trading Up 3.2%

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $74.70 and last traded at $74.04. Approximately 1,777,529 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 8,560,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VRT shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Vertiv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.22.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VRT

Vertiv Stock Up 3.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.19, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.58.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Vertiv had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.62%.

Insider Activity at Vertiv

In other news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $3,593,470.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,254.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRT. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 7,019 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,018,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vertiv by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,479,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,111,000 after buying an additional 57,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.