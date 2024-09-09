Verizon Communications’ (VZ) Sector Perform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $42.00 price target on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VZ. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $45.50 to $46.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.66.

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.73 on Monday, hitting $41.88. 1,752,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,414,582. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.42. Verizon Communications has a 52 week low of $30.14 and a 52 week high of $43.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.52.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The company had revenue of $32.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.05 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 8.38%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 24,158 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,525 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,785 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 9,818 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 35,602 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 5,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

