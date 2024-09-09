Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Shares Gap Down to $9.95

Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.95, but opened at $9.70. Veradigm shares last traded at $9.70, with a volume of 2,565 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MDRX shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Veradigm in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Veradigm from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDRX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Veradigm by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,275,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,754,000 after buying an additional 95,291 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Veradigm by 117.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,806,297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140,483 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Veradigm by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,087,605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,899,000 after purchasing an additional 171,199 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veradigm by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,596,684 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,749,000 after purchasing an additional 99,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyro Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Veradigm in the first quarter worth about $9,055,000.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

