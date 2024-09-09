Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Bought by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,231 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEEV. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 3,460.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Stock Up 0.3 %

VEEV opened at $215.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $34.90 billion, a PE ratio of 63.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.81. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.72 and a twelve month high of $236.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $192.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on VEEV shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $256.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $197.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $204.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 2,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $470,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

