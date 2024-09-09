Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 106,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,176,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 1.1% of Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. AGF Management Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 9,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $763,000. Finally, FMA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $11,471,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BSV opened at $78.53 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.61 and a 12-month high of $78.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.81.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

