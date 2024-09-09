Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by Moser Wealth Advisors LLC

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 105,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 70,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 78.0% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 10,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.34. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.14 and a one year high of $51.15.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

