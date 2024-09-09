Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,474 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,746,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $861,217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547,415 shares during the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,204,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 223.8% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,857,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $157,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,964 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 376.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,367,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 199.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,242,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,427,000 after purchasing an additional 826,971 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $95.35 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.84. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $96.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

